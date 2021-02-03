Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ideation Lab, LLC (the “Company” or “The Ideation Lab”), a brand solutions incubator and accelerator focused on the hemp and cannabidiol (‘CBD”) industry, today announced that it has appointed Christopher Brown to its advisory board, effective immediately. This appointment underscores The Ideation Lab’s strong commitment to its portfolio companies, and reflects its plans to rapidly grow distribution for The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”), the Company’s CBD beverage joint venture with Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA).

“Christopher is joining The Ideation Lab at a time when we are putting tremendous focus on the growth of our food and beverage businesses,” said Ian James, The Ideation Lab Founder and CEO. “His food and beverage distribution expertise, coupled with his depth of experience in working with publicly-traded companies will be a perfect complement to The Ideation Lab’s recently launched beverage brand, The Jordre Well, and other brands coming down the pipeline.”

Brown has spent his career in executive leadership roles in the distribution and supply chain industry, servicing independent retailers, regional grocery chains, and more. Brown currently runs CB, LLC, a consulting company working with leading private equity firms, retailers, and wholesalers. Prior to forming CB, LLC, Brown spent 4 years as Senior Vice Price of Independent Sales at C&S Wholesale Grocers (“C&S”), the largest wholesale grocery supplier in the United States. Prior to his role at C&S, Brown spent 11 years as EVP of Procurement/Merchandising and EVP of Food Distribution, before being named President and Chief Operating Officer of the Nash Finch Company, now a part of SpartanNash Co. (NASDAQ: SPTN) via merger. Earlier in his career, Brown was Executive Vice President of Procurement for Richfoods Holdings, Inc. (formerly NYSE: RFH) up until it was acquired by Supervalu Inc. (formerly NYSE: SVU), which is now a part of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) via acquisition. Brown earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Winona State University.

“It is incredibly exciting to be joining an innovative company like The Ideation Lab with such a strong dedication to branding, consistency, and quality,” commented Brown. “In my decades of experience within the food and beverage distribution industry, I can confidently assert that the common denominators of success in this space are those three things.”

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Ideation Lab is a brand solutions incubator and accelerator focused on the hemp and cannabidiol (‘CBD”) industry. To learn more, visit https://theideationlab.com/

