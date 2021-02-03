PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum will be hosting the first All-Member Meeting of 2021 this March. Leaders from across the payments industry will convene to discuss the latest trends, challenges and updates in the market through virtual sessions scheduled over two weeks.
The U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting will begin on Monday, March 1. The first week will feature keynote speakers, roundtables and education sessions. The second week, starting March 9, will have working committee sessions and additional education sessions. Select panels and education sessions over both weeks are open to the public. Registration, the full agenda and additional information is available at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/march-2021-virtual-meeting/.
This event will be presented in a live, interactive format. Some sessions will be pre-recorded, and presenters will be available for questions or further discussion after.
Attendees will gain insights on the latest technology implementation challenges and developments in secure payments. Highlights from the agenda include:
Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in gaining access to this cross-industry stakeholder-led payments organization are invited to join the U.S. Payments Forum. For membership details, visit https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/.
About the U.S. Payments Forum
The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.
For more information, please visit www.uspaymentsforum.org.
