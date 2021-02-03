SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio, the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced it has closed FY2021 (Feb 1, 2020 to Jan 31, 2021) with record sales growth of 3.5x over FY2020 and operationally has reached cash flow positive. Headlining the year, Alluxio is now delivering the data orchestration layer for analytics & AI workloads in various environments, including multi cloud and hybrid cloud, to five of the top six cloud providers.
“Alluxio exited our fiscal year with record sales and strong market validation of our Data Orchestration platform,” said Haoyuan Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio. “Our FY21 hyper growth demonstrates the success the company is having with our go-to-market strategy as data orchestration has become a foundational technology for multiple use cases all the way from data ingestion to transformations to analytics and AI, in cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi cloud environments. We deeply appreciate the commitment of our customers and the broader community in adopting data orchestration as a critical component of their modern data platforms.”
Business, Customer and Community Momentum
New Advancements for the Alluxio Data Orchestration Platform
Alluxio’s latest data orchestration innovations shipped in Alluxio 2.4 in October featuring an expanded metadata service, a new management console for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, and more cloud native deployments. Specific new features include:
