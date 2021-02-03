VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) ("American Pacific" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the final payment of $150,000 CDN to Novo Resources Corp. for The Tuscarora Gold Project has been made and the Company now owns 100% of the Tuscarora Gold Project.



Further to its news release of August 4, 2020 and November 4, 2020, wherein it was announced that the Company’s subsidiary, American Pacific Mining (US) Inc., entered into a joint venture agreement (the “Earn-In Agreement”) with Elko Sun Mining Corp, (“Elko Sun”) a private British Columbia company, with respect to the Company’s Tuscarora Gold Project, the Company is pleased to announce that it has acquired 100% ownership of its Tuscarora Gold Project (the “Option”), subject to the earn-in of Soldera Mining Corp (SOLD:CSE) (“Soldera”) following the final payment by Soldera to Novo Resources Corp. of $150,000.

About Tuscarora

Tuscarora is a high-grade, gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. Tuscarora is under option to Soldera mining Corp. (SOLD:CSE) More information can be found at: https://americanpacific.ca/projects/tuscarora/

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metals opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, is the Company’s flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold-Silver Project, under option to GRAC Global Resource Acquisition Corp. and the Tuscarora Gold Project, under option to Soldera Mining, are two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

