Denver, Colo., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educator retention is one of the biggest internal challenges school leaders face. Districts across the country spend $2.2+ billion on teacher turnover each year. This drains school budgets and institutional knowledge about students, the curriculum and school programs. mindSpark Learning® (MindSpark™), a nonprofit that creates and facilitates transformative professional learning experiences for educators and professionals globally, is committed to helping school districts retain their talent and today announced the launch of its ENGAGE Leadership Series for school and district leaders.

The ENGAGE Leadership Series is a seven-week virtual series, beginning March 23, 2021. The cohort will meet every Tuesday from 7 pm-8:30 pm EST (with March 30 off for Spring Break). Participants will develop greater leadership resiliency, empathy and relationship-building skills through a combination of industry engagements and immersive experiences. Additionally, the cohort will address individual problems of practice through structured protocols and in collaboration with their peers.

“Educator engagement and retention has a drastic effect on schools and students,” said mindSpark Learning CEO Kellie Lauth. “Knowing that 44% of new teachers in public and private schools leave the profession within their first five years, we designed the ENGAGE Leadership Series to help school and district leaders overcome common hurdles to retention while addressing their specific pain points.”

The registration fee for the seven-week series is $75 USD. For more information on the ENGAGE Leadership Series, including registration, please visit www.mindspark.org/engage-leadership-series. Registration is open through March 14, 2021.

About mindSpark Learning

mindSpark Learning® (MindSpark™), a nonprofit founded as Share Fair Nation in 2007 and rebranded in 2017, empowers educators to solve society’s biggest challenges by providing transformative professional learning experiences. As social designers, MindSpark creates and facilitates custom professional development opportunities using a foundation of innovation, equity, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and community and industry partnerships.

Programs focus on STEM Skills, Leadership Training, Social and Emotional Learning, sports and coaching with mSL CAPITA, and our mindSpark Learning Toolkit. Each experience relates back to one of our four causes, our societal challenges we hope to help educators and students overcome: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Resilient and Health Communities, Sustained Transformation, and Workforce and Talent Development. We evaluate our success based on our S.P.A.R.K. goals, which we’ve designed to ensure our work makes a noticeable difference in the schools, districts and communities in which we serve.

MindSpark’s disruption cycle challenges partners to think and act differently by creating viable, long-term solutions. To date, mindSpark Learning has impacted more than 31,847 educators and 985,410 students in 3,472 schools across 50 states, Washington D.C and 68 countries. MindSpark has also built meaningful relationships with more than 650 industry and community partners. For more information, please visit www.mindspark.org.

###

Kim Peterson mindSpark Learning (720) 316-4517 Kim@mymindsparklearning.org