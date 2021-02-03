FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Momentum Solar, a top U.S. residential solar contractor and an Inc. 500 fastest-growing private company, will now promote and install Enphase Storage systems in addition to Enphase Solar systems as their all-in-one home energy management solution to homeowners. Momentum Solar currently serves customers throughout the US with operations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, California, and Nevada.



“Momentum is proud to expand its strategic partnership with Enphase into home energy storage, offering our customers a unified platform designed for safe, reliable, and uninterrupted power,” said Arthur Souritzidis, CEO of Momentum Solar. “Energy storage has become a standard component of smart homes, and with Enphase Storage we can design and install these systems faster and deliver a great customer experience. We see tremendous growth potential in our solar and storage business through the partnership with Enphase, and we look forward to continued success together."

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-storage option that provides a complete AC solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase Encharge™ storage systems also feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life, safe operation through excellent thermal stability, and a UL9540A fire safety certification. Enphase Storage systems are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their solar and storage systems through the Enphase Enlighten™ mobile app, including the ability to go off-grid from the app. Encharge storage systems offer the confidence and convenience of a maintenance-free battery system, over-the-air software upgrades, and a 10-year limited warranty.

“The expansion to include Enphase Storage is an important milestone in our long-standing collaboration with Arthur and the team at Momentum Solar,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We believe that partnerships with installers like Momentum Solar are central to helping us deliver an outstanding customer experience, which is an ideal pairing with our commitment to delivering the highest quality products.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, Power Start, Encharge, Enlighten, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Momentum Solar

Momentum Solar is a top residential solar contractor and Inc. 500 fastest-growing private company that employs over 2,000 people nationwide and with operations in New Jersey, New York, California, Florida, Texas, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The owner-operated business is committed to providing savings for their customers and helping the environment by providing clean, affordable electricity to qualified homeowners. Momentum Solar manages the entire customer life cycle from enrollment through customized design, engineering, permitting, installation and activation of each system to make the process simple.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability and energy independence; our customer service and the quality of service provided by our installation partners; and the anticipated market adoption of our products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

