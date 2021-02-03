Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Standing Wheelchair Market will grow with a CAGR value of 12.2 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026]. Increasing geriatric patient population, high prevalence of multiple sclerosis and road accidents, rising demand for compact and user-friendly wheelchairs, the high purchasing power of patients from developed nations, increasing government spending on research activities for advanced and high-end electric wheelchairs, high incidence of spinal injuries and sports injuries, increasing patient hesitation due to pressure ulcers, ease in patient transfer, and rising patient-centric healthcare service will propel the market to grow.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Standing Wheelchair Market - Forecast to 2026"
Key Market Insights
Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Contact: Yash Jain
