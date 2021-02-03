MANITOWOC, Wis, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management, will host a conference call/webcast to review its FY 2021 third quarter results and outlook on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion plans to release its results premarket on the same morning.



Webcast/Call Details Date / Time: Thursday, February 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET Call Dial-In: Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013 for international Webcast / Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mzc7jnup Audio Replay: (855) 859-2056, ID#5357316 (available shortly after call through 2/18/21)

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We enable our customers to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts: Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com



