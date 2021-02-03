Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioinformatics Market by Technology & Services, Application, and Sector: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioinformatics market generated $8,614.29 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $24,731.61 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.



Bioinformatics is the combination of information technology, statistics, molecular biology, and algorithms to analyze the data obtained from various experiments. It includes collecting biological data, preparation of a computational model, solving computational modeling problems, and evaluating of computational algorithm. Bioinformatics uses computation to extract knowledge from biological data, which can be used in drug discovery and developments.



The global bioinformatics market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to the rise in the need for integrated data and an increase in applications of proteomics & genomics. In addition, drug discovery & development is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. However, the lack of skilled personnel and common data formats is projected to hamper market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, an increase in the need for integrated solutions & systems is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.



The global bioinformatics market is segmented based on technology & services, application, sector, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into knowledge management tools, bioinformatics platforms, and bioinformatics services. Based on the application, it is classified into metabolomics, molecular phylogenetics, transcriptomics, proteomics, chemoinformatics, genomics, and others. Depending on the sector, it is segregated into medical bioinformatics, animal bioinformatics, agriculture bioinformatics, academics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global bioinformatics market is provided.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2019

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in Need for Integrated Data

3.4.1.2. Increase in Growth in Proteomics & Genomics

3.4.1.3. Drug Discovery and Development

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lack of Skilled Personnel

3.4.2.2. Common Data Formats

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in Need for Integrated Solutions & Systems

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Key Regulations

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Bioinformatics in the Drug Development Process

3.9. Patent Analysis

3.10. Case Studies

3.11. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 on Market

3.11.1. Overview

3.11.2. Impact of Covid-19 on Bioinformatics Market



Chapter 4: Bioinformatics Market, by Technology & Services

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Knowledge Management Tools

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2.2.1. Generalized Knowledge Management Tools

4.2.2.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.2.2. Specialized Knowledge Management Tools

4.2.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.4. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Bioinformatics Platforms

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.3.2.1. Sequence Analysis Platforms

4.3.2.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.2.2. Sequence Alignment Platforms

4.3.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.2.3. Sequence Manipulation Platforms

4.3.2.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.2.4. Structural Analysis Platforms

4.3.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.2.5. Others

4.3.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.4. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Bioinformatics Services

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.4.2.1. Sequence Services

4.4.2.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.2.2. Database Management

4.4.2.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.2.3. Data Analysis

4.4.2.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.2.4. Others

4.4.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.4. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Bioinformatics Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2. Genomics

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Chemoinformatics & Drug Design

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Proteomics

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Transcriptomics

5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Metabolomics

5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.6.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.7. Molecular Phylogenetics

5.7.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.7.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.8.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Global Bioinformatics Market, by Sector

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2. Medical Bioinformatics

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Animal Bioinformatics

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Agricultural Bioinformatics

6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast by Region

6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.5. Academics

6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Bioinformatics Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.2. Biomax Informatics AG

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.2.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Dnanexus, Inc.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Genedata AG

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.5. Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Illumina, Inc.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Perkinelmer, Inc.

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Operating Business Segments

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.7.5. Business Performance

8.8. Qiagen N. V.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Operating Business Segment

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business Performance

8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Operating Business Segments

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.9.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Operating Business Segment

8.10.4. Product Portfolio

8.10.5. Business Performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lk8ghl

