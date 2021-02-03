Noted Improvement in Fuel Efficiency, Performance and Engine Wear.

Xeriant Expects Significant Revenue, Sales Beginning in 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that Xeriant Europe s.r.o., its strategic alliance partner in the Czech Republic, has demonstrated a dramatic reduction in friction by its eco-friendly XERI-MC and XERI-L nano-lubricant products in automobiles, adding to its ever-expanding list of successful tests in applications across a variety of industries.

Based on early results from tests by three automobile development partners in Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic, which began last year, XERI brand lubricants have shown a reduction in maintenance and improvements in power output, noise, emissions and fuel efficiency.

Henry Biza, CEO of Xeriant Europe, commented, “Our next-generation, XERI brand lubricants have been remarkably effective and versatile, outperforming the capabilities of other automotive lubricants in engines and other mechanical components, particularly in harsh environmental conditions. We expect to see similar results in other industries such as mining and manufacturing as well as in other modes of transportation. We currently have tests underway in 16 countries around the world.”

Developed in 2020, XERI brand nano-lubricants represent a sea change in lubricants technology and could become a significant player in the growing specialty automotive lubricants segment of the estimated US$77.9 billion automotive lubricants market, as reported by Research and Markets.

“XERI effectively addresses the growing multi-billion-dollar demand for sustainable automotive lubricants which is only one part of the entire transportation-related lubricants market,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant Aerospace.

About Xeriant Europe

Xeriant Europe s.r.o., headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, was founded with the purpose of uncovering leading-edge green technologies with applications in aerospace, primarily from the Czech Republic, and promoting them on the world market, especially in the U.S. The company’s focus is on unique products that are either already being sold or are close to commercialization.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing revolutionary, eco-friendly technologies with applications in aerospace, including innovative aircraft concepts targeting emerging opportunities within the aviation industry. In 2019, Xeriant acquired a unique, scalable, multi-purpose VTOL aerial platform called Halo, which is protected under a broad utility patent. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

