PITTSBURGH, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading supplier of transceivers, today announced that it received the Supply Chain Excellence Award 2020 from Fujitsu Network Communications Inc. at its virtual Supplier Appreciation Day held on January 14, 2021. II-VI was honored by Fujitsu in recognition of its excellent overall performance, including achievement of 100% on-time delivery.



“II-VI is proud to receive this recognition from Fujitsu and would like to thank our operations teams for their dedication to excellence that made it possible,” said Dr. Lee Xu, Sr. Vice President, Transceivers Business Unit. “The award is a strong demonstration of our ability to leverage our vertical integration and global supply chain management to deliver advanced transceivers at scale to a world-class equipment manufacturer that demands superior quality.”

II-VI offers one of the broadest portfolios of transceivers in the industry, which are fully compliant with all the most widely deployed standards, including Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand, SONET/SDH/OTN, CPRI, and PON. II-VI’s transceivers operate at data rates from 100 Mbps to 800 Gbps and feature outstanding performance over extended voltage and temperature ranges while minimizing jitter, electromagnetic interference (EMI), and power dissipation. They range from very short to very long reaches, encompassing datacenter, campus, access, metro, wireless, and long-haul applications.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.



