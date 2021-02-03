New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Master Data Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957328/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Customer Data, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.9% CAGR to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Supplier Data segment is readjusted to a revised 22.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.4% share of the global Master Data Management market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Master Data Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.65% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Product Data Segment Corners a 25.9% Share in 2020



In the global Product Data segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 230-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

IBM Corporation

Informatica LLC

Oracle Corporation

Orchestra Networks Inc.

Riversand Technologies, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Talend SA

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Master Data Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer Data by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Customer Data by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Data by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Supplier Data by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Supplier Data by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Supplier Data by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Product Data by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Product Data by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Data by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecommunication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for IT & Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecommunication

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Industries

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Industries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Master Data Management Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer Data,

Supplier Data, Product Data and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management by

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer

Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer

Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer

Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Master Data Management Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer

Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer

Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Master Data

Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Master Data Management

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Master Data Management

by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Master Data

Management by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Industries for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer

Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other Types for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud

and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management

by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Customer Data,

Supplier Data, Product Data and Other Types for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Master Data

Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Master Data Management by

Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Master Data Management by

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation &

Logistics and Other Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Master

Data Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product

Data and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Master Data

Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Master Data

Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Master

Data Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Master

Data Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Master Data

Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics and Other

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Master Data

Management by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail,

Transportation & Logistics and Other Industries for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Master

Data Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product

Data and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Master Data

Management by Type - Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data

and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Master Data

Management by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Customer Data, Supplier Data, Product Data and Other Types for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Master

Data Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Master Data

Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Master

Data Management by Industry - BFSI, IT & Telecommunication,



