New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Massive Open Online Course Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957327/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 33.3% over the period 2020-2027. Platforms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31.4% CAGR and reach US$27.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 37.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.4% CAGR



The Massive Open Online Course market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.8% and 28.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 148-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Blackboard, Inc.

Coursera, Inc.

Edx, Inc.

FutureLearn Limited

Instructure, Inc.

iversity Learning Solutions GmbH

Miriadax.

Novoed, Inc.

Udacity, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957327/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Massive Open Online Course Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Massive Open Online Course Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Massive Open Online Course Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Platforms (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Platforms (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Humanities (Course) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Humanities (Course) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Computer Science & Programming (Course) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 10: Computer Science & Programming (Course) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Business Management (Course) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Business Management (Course) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Science (Course) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Science (Course) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Other Courses (Course) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Other Courses (Course) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Massive Open Online Course Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Massive Open Online Course Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 18: United States Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Massive Open Online Course Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Course: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: United States Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Breakdown by Course: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Massive Open Online Course Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Massive Open Online Course Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 23: Canadian Massive Open Online Course Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Course: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Massive Open Online Course Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Course for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Massive Open Online Course:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Japanese Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Japanese Market for Massive Open Online Course:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Course

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Japanese Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Analysis by Course: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Massive Open Online Course Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Chinese Massive Open Online Course Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Chinese Massive Open Online Course Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Course for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Chinese Massive Open Online Course Market by Course:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Massive Open Online Course Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Massive Open Online Course Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 34: European Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Massive Open Online Course Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 36: European Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Massive Open Online Course Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Course: 2020-2027



Table 38: European Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Breakdown by Course: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: Massive Open Online Course Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 40: French Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Massive Open Online Course Market in France by

Course: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 42: French Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Analysis by Course: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Massive Open Online Course Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Massive Open Online Course Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Course for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: German Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Breakdown by Course: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italian Massive Open Online Course Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Italian Massive Open Online Course Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 49: Italian Massive Open Online Course Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Course for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Italian Massive Open Online Course Market by Course:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Massive Open Online Course:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: United Kingdom Massive Open Online Course Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Massive Open Online Course:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Course

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: United Kingdom Massive Open Online Course Market

Share Analysis by Course: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Massive Open Online Course Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Massive Open Online Course Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Massive Open Online Course Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Course: 2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of Europe Massive Open Online Course Market

Share Breakdown by Course: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Massive Open Online Course Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Massive Open Online Course Market in Asia-Pacific by

Course: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Massive Open Online Course Market Share

Analysis by Course: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Massive Open Online Course Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 64: Massive Open Online Course Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 65: Rest of World Massive Open Online Course Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Course: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Massive Open Online Course Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Course for 2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957327/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001