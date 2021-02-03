Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retirement Housing UK Market Report 1ed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Strong potential for growth in retirement housing as interest in addressable market increases



The report analyses whether the opportunity for the sector lies in diversity of choice. To grow, not only does it need to break away from its reliance on the more affluent areas of the country, but also offer people a range of schemes to suit different lifestyles. It also looks at the potential impact of Covid-19 and of the effect Brexit may have, especially on the availability of care and support staff.



The first edition of the Retirement Housing UK Market Report focuses on specialist, purpose designed, self-contained accommodation exclusively to be occupied by the over 55s. Specifically, it covers age-exclusive 'downsizer' housing, retirement living and housing with care, giving a comprehensive overview of the full breadth of the UK's retirement housing market.



The report estimates an addressable market for retirement housing of 5.2 million older people in the UK who hold more than 250,000 in housing equity. With current uptake of private sale (non-social) properties only 4.9%, it is a market ripe for growth, though to achieve this growth, it needs to shake off the negative stigma associated with it. The report looks at how the sector is diversifying to shed this stigma.



Interest in retirement housing is increasing among investors. This has been encouraged by more reliable models for long-term investment being established, for example, through deferred management fees. Barriers to entry to this sector remain high owing to the time, capital and specialist required. However, as other sectors look challenged in the wake of Covid-19, retirement housing may look increasingly attractive.



What the report covers

Market size

Market growth

Demand drivers

Business models

Staff supply

Politics and regulation

Payors

Major providers

Investors

Market potential

Who is the report for

Operators of retirement housing schemes

Property developers

Providers of age-exclusive 'downsizer' housing

Retirement living providers

Housing with care providers

Housing associations

Staffing agency operators

Directors of adult social services

Care advisors

Banks and investors

Management consultants

Business advisors

Long-term care insurance providers

Central government

Think tanks

Policy writers

