Tulsa, OK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the launch of a broadband initiative utilizing 5G/4G LTE mobile applications and products.



Bridging the digital divide requires faster, more reliable internet connections. The FCC definition of “broadband internet” is at least 25 Mbps download speed, with many obsolete hotspots failing to meet this standard.

AppSwarm’s initiative will seek to provide high-speed connectivity for multiple Wi-Fi enabled devices including laptops, tablets, televisions, smartphones, and gaming systems.



Video Conferencing Quality



The evolution of 5G is going to lend more power to video conferencing solutions, with increased speed and options. The increased network speeds and bandwidth availability will support top quality calls in HD or even 3D without latency or other interruptions inherent in the busy 4G network. This means you can count on improved video conferences with crystal clear video and no lags or interruptions to your important business communications.

Rural Communities

A 2018 FCC report found that approximately 19 million Americans—6 percent of the population—still lack access to fixed broadband service at threshold speeds. In rural areas, nearly one-fourth of the population—14.5 million people—lack access to this service. In tribal areas, nearly one-third of the population lacks access.



Our broadband initiatives will also benefit DeliverySwift by enabling us to integrate asset and vehicle data tracking for our last-mile delivery systems.

The new administration listed universal broadband as one of its priorities for economic recovery, with their plan for rural America specifically referencing $20 billion for expanding rural broadband infrastructure, tripling funding for Community Connect broadband grants to expand access in rural areas.

Low-tier, Cat 4 LTE hotspots are based on outdated technology from 2008 with typical speeds of 15 Mbps, where we aim to deploy mobile hotspots supporting dual-band Wi-Fi and Cat 18 LTE, with typical speeds of 120 Mbps.

Fixed wireless solutions will be designed to meet the needs of users in almost any location, from underserved rural areas to dense urban environments, from residential settings to business premises.

5G/4G LTE mobile hotspot products will provide multi-gigabit speeds and Wi-Fi for up to 15 devices, along with ethernet and USB-C ports for tethering.

AppSwarm has retained Deep Sky Wireless, a technology consulting and 5G research lab in New York, as lead advisor for developing our broadband initiative.

To receive investor updates on these projects register online at https://www.deepskywireless.com/investors/

About Deep Sky Wireless

Deep Sky Wireless is a technology consulting and research lab that assists clients in developing strategies for the latest wireless trends in such areas as IoT, Cloud Integration, and 5G/4G LTE wireless solutions. Our experts work with clients on custom application solutions tailored to their business needs. www.deepskywireless.com

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com

Deep Sky Wireless

347-483-0121

info@deepskywireless.com