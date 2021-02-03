SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6, the artist-driven online marketplace featuring made-to-order products in home décor, wall art, apparel and accessories, today announced Gross Transaction Value1 (GTV) of $13.1 million for January 2021, an increase of 125% year-over-year. This strong start to 2021 continues the momentum for Society6, building on the brand’s record 2020 holiday season with strong new customer growth as well as strong repeat customer growth on the back of reinvestments in customer acquisition in Q4 2020.



Top performing product categories included Wall Art, Home Decor and Bedding & Bath, with art prints and framed art prints, throw pillows, shower curtains, black out curtains and iPhone cases ranking as some of the top products for the month. Additionally, Society6 saw strong sales for designs created by BIPOC artists. The brand plans to expand its premium product offerings in 2021, with a focus on new products in the popular Home Decor and Bedding & Bath categories, including the launch of 100% cotton sheets in February.

“2020 was a non-traditional year in many ways for Society6 but our team successfully ramped up operations to meet that growing demand and provided high quality experiences to our customers, leading to an exceptional year. This effort is key as we grow the business and we are thrilled with the strong repeat customer growth we’ve seen this past month. We expect that the foundation we layed in 2020 will continue to drive repeat purchases from customers we acquired during the past year,” said Julie Matrat, General Manager of Society6. “Society6 is also a valuable platform for artists and we are honored to be able to support our community of 400,000 artists from across the globe. We remain committed to supporting this thriving artist community throughout 2021 and look forward to launching new products, collaborations and artist tools in the coming year.”

Society6 prides itself on offering premium made-to-order products featuring beautiful, original designs at affordable prices. With more than 7 million unique designs available across more than 75 premium products in home décor, furniture, wall art, tabletop, apparel and tech, there is truly something for everyone at Society6. For more information on Society6, visit www.society6.com.

1 Gross Transaction Value: Gross Transaction Value (GTV) is defined as the total dollar value of Society6 transactions. Gross Transaction Value is the total amount paid by the customer for a Society6 product, which consists of the following elements: the product price, inclusive of the commission payable to the artist, shipping charges, and sales taxes, less any promotional discounts. Gross Transaction Value does not reflect any subsequent cancellations, refunds or credits and does not represent revenue earned by Leaf Group.

