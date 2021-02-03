TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE American: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of the stroke caused by carotid artery disease, today announced a transaction intended to achieve distribution of CGuard EPS in mainland China.



InspireMD’s agreement with three China-based investment partners, including Shanghai Micro Medical (SMM) and QIDI Asia Medical, stipulates that the Chinese partners will be responsible for conducting all necessary registration trials for commercial approval, followed by an eight-year exclusive distribution right in China. In addition, QIDI has agreed to make a $900,000 investment in InspireMD’s common stock at the closing price on the day immediately prior to entering into the transaction in a private placement. The transactions are expected to close this month. Following announcement of the transaction the Chinese partners plan to initiate the process of securing registration with Chinese regulatory authorities to establish distribution.

“One of our pillars of growth is global expansion of CGuard EPS into significant markets of opportunity and this step in China establishes a foundation for our overall Asia plan. China, believed to be the second fastest growing market for peripheral stent procedures1, establishes a foundation for Asia and builds on our goal to establish market leadership throughout the world. This step, combined with our efforts to achieve commercial registration in the United States, positions us to expand into the two largest markets outside of those currently served with true global presence for our vascular portfolio. We are pleased to have formed a partnership with an established leader in the medical device field in this important market,” said Marvin Slosman, CEO of InspireMD.

Stroke is the leading cause of death in China2. In contrast with the United States and most European countries, the Asia-Pacific region performs more stenting procedures as a proportion of overall carotid artery revascularizations than any region in the world.3

“The opportunity to distribute InspireMD’s CGuard EPS stent platform represents a significant opportunity to provide leading technology to the Chinese market. We believe the superior clinical results and growing and consistent body of evidence from CGuard will provide a foundation for success and an optimal solution for our portfolio to address this significant and ever-growing medical need,” said Tony Liu, Chairman of Shanghai Micro Medical, one of the investment partners.

About the CGuard® EPS

The CGuard® Embolic Protection System is an advanced platform solution designed to deliver the flexibility of the traditional open-cell stent with advanced protection from peri-procedural and post-procedural embolic events caused by plaque prolapse through the stent strut that can lead to stroke. CGuard’s unique MicroNet® technology mitigates the prolapse and associated embolization and has shown superior clinical outcomes for patients against alternative carotid stent types, conventional and next-generation double-layer stents, as well as invasive procedures such as endarterectomy, a major surgical procedure. InspireMD’s CGuard™ has created a new dimension in the protected treatment of carotid artery disease and has the potential to establish a new standard of care for the management of carotid artery disease and stroke prevention.



About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. For more information, visit www.inspiremd.com. InspireMD routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section of its website.

Forward-looking Statements

