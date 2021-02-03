Significant Milestone is Expected to Advance Company Mission to Fix Fundamental Flaws in the Current Internet Economic Model

London, UK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc. (OTC PINK: BBLR) ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its utility patent application covering its Internet-based Search Mechanism.

The title of the invention is: "INTERNET-BASED SEARCH MECHANISM" and it encapsulates most of the key pillars of Bubblr’s proposed alternative economic ecosystem model, which will be manifested in the Company’s ad-free marketplace. The patent will facilitate end-users in engaging anonymously with subscribed suppliers of goods and services in an interactive manner that is specifically designed for ease of use on mobile devices. Suppliers will pay a flat monthly fee to subscribe to the service rather than the auction-based access provided by the current large platforms. The platform also attributes search ranking to supplier performance rather than the depth of their pockets to purchase auction-based search terms. Importantly, users are in control of this channel and can rate or block responses if they are not relevant to their searches – which results in a negative strike against suppliers in their relevancy ratings. A simple analogy could be that Bubblr’s search mechanism functions broadly similar to how classified ads would function on a Tinder-like app.

Steven Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Bubblr, commented, "This patent, when issued, represents a significant milestone for Bubblr that we believe advances our mission to fix the fundamental flaws in the current internet economic model and expands the choices for finding, choosing, and consuming content based on individual needs and preferences. It has been a huge challenge to reach this patent status in the world's largest and most significant economy, the United States, and we appreciate the expert opinions from Murgitroyd, our patent agent, for its assistance in this journey.”

Details about the patent and its status are publicly available on the U.S. Patent Office portal at https://portal.uspto.gov/pair/PublicPair . The formal patent is typically issued within two to three months after receipt of the Notice of Allowance.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr's next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation. These ecosystems connect into a new model for online search, which is a fair and sustainable ad-free marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.bubblr.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com