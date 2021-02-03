New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957318/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anti-aircraft Missiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rocket Propelled Grenades segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Anti-tank Rifles Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global Anti-tank Rifles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$355.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$515.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$685 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAE Systems PLC

Bharat Dynamics Limited

General Dynamics Corporation

Konstruktorskoye Byuro Mashynostroyeniya

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA Missile Systems

Nammo AS

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

Thales Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957318/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Anti-aircraft Missiles (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Anti-aircraft Missiles (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Anti-aircraft Missiles (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Rocket Propelled Grenades (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Rocket Propelled Grenades (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Rocket Propelled Grenades (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Anti-tank Rifles (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Anti-tank Rifles (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Anti-tank Rifles (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Recoilless Rifles (Segment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Recoilless Rifles (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Recoilless Rifles (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market AnalyticsUS Man-Por

table Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 16: United States Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 18: United States Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market AnalyticsEuropean Man-Por

table Anti-Armor Weapons Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Man-Portable Anti-Armor

Weapons: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 47: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Rest of World Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons

Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,

2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957318/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001