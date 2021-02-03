New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957318/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anti-aircraft Missiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rocket Propelled Grenades segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Anti-tank Rifles Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Anti-tank Rifles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$355.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$515.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$685 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Anti-aircraft Missiles (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Anti-aircraft Missiles (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Anti-aircraft Missiles (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Rocket Propelled Grenades (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Rocket Propelled Grenades (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Rocket Propelled Grenades (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Anti-tank Rifles (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Anti-tank Rifles (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Anti-tank Rifles (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Recoilless Rifles (Segment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Recoilless Rifles (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Recoilless Rifles (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market AnalyticsUS Man-Por
table Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 16: United States Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 17: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 18: United States Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market AnalyticsEuropean Man-Por
table Anti-Armor Weapons Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Man-Portable Anti-Armor
Weapons: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 47: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
