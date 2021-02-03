New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Management Consulting Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957316/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Operations Advisory, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$99.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Strategy Advisory segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Management Consulting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
HR Advisory Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR
In the global HR Advisory segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957316/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Management Consulting Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Management Consulting Services Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Management Consulting Services Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Management Consulting Services Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Operations Advisory (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Operations Advisory (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Operations Advisory (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Strategy Advisory (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Strategy Advisory (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Strategy Advisory (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: HR Advisory (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: HR Advisory (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: HR Advisory (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Management Consulting Services Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 14: Management Consulting Services Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 15: United States Management Consulting Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Management Consulting Services Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Management Consulting Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Management Consulting Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Management Consulting Services Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Management Consulting Services Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Management Consulting Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Management Consulting Services Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Management Consulting Services Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Management Consulting Services Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Management Consulting Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Management Consulting Services Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Management Consulting Services Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Management Consulting Services Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Management Consulting Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Management Consulting Services Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Management Consulting Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Management Consulting Services Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Management Consulting Services Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Management Consulting Services Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Management Consulting Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Management Consulting Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Management Consulting Services Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Management Consulting Services Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Management Consulting
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Management Consulting Services Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Management Consulting Services Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Management Consulting Services Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Management Consulting Services Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Management Consulting Services Market in Russia by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Management Consulting Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Management Consulting Services Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Management Consulting Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Management Consulting Services Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Management Consulting Services Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Management Consulting Services Market in Asia-Pacific
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Management Consulting Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Management Consulting Services Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Management Consulting Services Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Management Consulting Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Management Consulting Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Management Consulting Services Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Management Consulting Services Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Management Consulting Services Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Management Consulting Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Management Consulting Services Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Management Consulting
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Management Consulting Services Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Management Consulting Services
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Management Consulting Services Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Management Consulting Services Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Management Consulting Services Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Management Consulting Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Management Consulting Services Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Management Consulting Services Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Management Consulting Services Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Management Consulting Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Management Consulting Services Market in Brazil by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Management Consulting Services Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Management Consulting Services Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Management Consulting Services Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Management Consulting Services Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Management Consulting Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Management Consulting Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Management Consulting Services Market in Rest of
Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Management Consulting Services
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Management Consulting Services Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Management Consulting Services Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Management Consulting Services
Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Management Consulting Services Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Management Consulting Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Management Consulting Services Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Management Consulting Services Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Management Consulting Services Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Management Consulting Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Management Consulting Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Management Consulting Services Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Management Consulting Services Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Management Consulting Services Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Management Consulting Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Management Consulting Services Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Management Consulting Services Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Management Consulting Services
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Management Consulting Services
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Management Consulting Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 110: Management Consulting Services Market in Africa by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Management Consulting Services Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957316/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: