GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has appointed Matt Francis to the newly-created role of Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Francis has a start date of February 15, 2021.
Mr. Francis brings more than two decades of experience in e-commerce and consumer technology to GameStop. Most recently, he was an Engineering Leader at Amazon Web Services. He previously held senior-level technology roles at companies such as QVC and Zulily. At GameStop, Mr. Francis will be responsible for overseeing e-commerce and technology functions.
Additionally, the Company had made two other executive hires:
