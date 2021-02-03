The access information for the investor conference call is as follows:

Domestic US/Canada - 1-(866) 342-8588

Direct Toll / International - 1-(203) 518-9865

Program Title: Generex Biotechnology Conference Call

Conference ID – 61174

Agenda

Update on Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine program

China Licensing & Research Agreement advances with $100,000

payment guarantee and $1 million advance on development funding

payment guarantee and $1 million advance on development funding Licensing opportunity for COVID-19 therapeutic antibodies



MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced the call-in information and an updated agenda for the shareholder conference call on Friday February 5th at 9:00 am.

During the call, Generex President & CEO Joe Moscato will discuss the agenda as well as new developments with the COVID-19 vaccine program.

Mr. Moscato said, “We continue to make significant progress toward the clinical development of our Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine with the completion of our ex-vivo study of the immune response elicited by the Ii-Key epitopes selected for the final vaccine formulation. We await results of a mouse immunogenicity study requested by FDA to demonstrate the ability of the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to elicit a neutralizing antibody response and the T cell activation to generate a long-term memory immune response, thereby demonstrating the potential for a Complete Vaccine™ against COVID-19. We are using this transgenic mouse model that is genetically modified with part of the human immune system called the Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) to study T cell activation in an animal model of the human immune system. We have initiated the GMP production of the Ii-Key vaccine with our long-time GMP partner and contracted with a major manufacturer to fill and finish the final vaccine product in preparation for impending human clinical trials. Additionally, I will discuss our China partnership and our plans for technology transfer and vaccine development in China. Lastly, I hope to have additional information to share about ongoing discussions to license therapeutic monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 disease. I look forward to sharing details with shareholders on Friday.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient-centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

About NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines for cancer and infectious disease based on the CD4 T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) has been spun out of Generex as a separate public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck’s Keytruda®) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer. The company has also turned its Ii-Key technology on infectious disease, responding to the coronavirus pandemic with a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development program.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.



Generex Contact:



Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com