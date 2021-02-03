All of the blends in Numi’s Stay Healthy Line are organic, ethically sourced, Climate Neutral, and use plant-based compostable wrappers, reflecting Numi’s commitment to making positive impact in the world.

All of the blends in Numi’s Stay Healthy Line are organic, ethically sourced, Climate Neutral, and use plant-based compostable wrappers, reflecting Numi’s commitment to making positive impact in the world.

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numi Organic Tea, an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corporation member, and a leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade CertifiedTM teas, today announced the launch of its new Stay Healthy Line. Featuring efficacious plants like echinacea, elderberry, dandelion root, kanna leaf and burdock root, the line contains potent herbal blends developed to support immunity*, combat common cold symptoms*, and help users relax* during a time when consumers are increasingly seeking out physical and emotional wellbeing.



The line consists of seven unique SKUs that will complement Numi’s core line:

Immune Boost – featuring echinacea, rosehips and dandelion to jumpstart the immune response and flush toxins from the body.*

– featuring echinacea, rosehips and dandelion to jumpstart the immune response and flush toxins from the body.* Immune Support – featuring elderberry, elderflower, thyme and Fair Trade Certified TM ginger to strengthen immune response and support and soothe the respiratory system.*

– featuring elderberry, elderflower, thyme and Fair Trade Certified ginger to strengthen immune response and support and soothe the respiratory system.* De-Stress – featuring soothing spearmint, passionflower and kanna leaf to encourage calm and ease stress.*

– featuring soothing spearmint, passionflower and kanna leaf to encourage calm and ease stress.* Throat Soother – featuring sage, marshmallow, licorice and Ceylon cinnamon for their anti-inflammatory and moistening properties.*

– featuring sage, marshmallow, licorice and Ceylon cinnamon for their anti-inflammatory and moistening properties.* Congest Away – featuring congestion-clearing ginger, peppermint and soothing Fair Trade Certified TM fennel.*

– featuring congestion-clearing ginger, peppermint and soothing Fair Trade Certified fennel.* Dandelion Detox – featuring dandelion root, nestle, milk thistle and burdock root to flush toxins and support liver function.*

– featuring dandelion root, nestle, milk thistle and burdock root to flush toxins and support liver function.* Sweet Slumber – featuring lavender and valerian root for their anti-anxiety and sleep-inducing qualities.*



“Numi’s Stay Healthy Line draws knowledge from herbalists and ancient traditions to create the most effective blends to support common health concerns,” said Reem Hassani, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of Numi Organic Tea. “In a time of such uncertainty, we were grateful to be able to turn to time-honored herbal remedies to strengthen and soothe the body and mind. In addition to containing pure ingredients, the botanicals featured in the Stay Healthy line are aromatherapeutic and delicious, so you can enjoy soothing flavors while taking care of your body.”

Each flavor delivers powerful benefits in line with current consumer trends: functional foods, immune boosters, adaptogens, sleep aids and respiratory support. All of the blends in Numi’s Stay Healthy Line are organic, ethically sourced, Climate Neutral, and use plant-based compostable wrappers, reflecting Numi’s commitment to making positive impact in the world.

Numi’s Stay Healthy Line will be available on numitea.com and amazon.com starting in March 2021, and nationally at natural and conventional grocers in fall 2021.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

NUMI ORGANIC TEA

Founded in 1999 by brother and sister Ahmed Rahim and Reem Hassani, Numi Organic Tea is an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corp, and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade teas distributed in more than 50 countries. Still family-owned and headquartered in Oakland, California, Numi supports community development projects both locally and internationally. To date, Numi has contributed more than $1 million in Fair Trade Premiums for tea farmers. Numi’s Fair Trade and Fair Labor commitments have helped sponsor schools, hospitals, community centers, road construction and other improvements for living standards in its tea growing communities. Through plant-based and sustainable packaging, carbon neutrality, and regenerative organic agriculture, Numi strives to create lasting positive impact for the planet and each other.

To learn more, visit NumiTea.com and follow Numi at Instagram.com/NumiOrganicTea , Facebook.com/NumiTea , Pinterest.com/NumiTea and Twitter.com/NumiTea .

Numi Public Relations

Molly Antos

T: (847) 848-2090

numi-pr@dadascope.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7f5f4fa-b839-40f3-a604-8b1a8b5506bd