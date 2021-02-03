NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizzabo, a leading Event Success Platform, today announced it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. This collaboration brings together the unique positioning of both technologies and further strengthens Bizzabo’s mission of enabling B2B marketers to manage, measure and grow professional events across the globe in any format — virtual, in-person or hybrid.

“We are excited to become an official Adobe partner,” said Alon Alroy, Co-founder and CMO at Bizzabo. “By partnering with Adobe, we are enabling B2B marketers to build, host and measure professional event experiences in any form, while connecting event data to their marketing efforts.”

Absent in-person events during the COVID-19 pandemic, B2B marketers have turned to virtual conferences to engage customers and grow their business. As a result, virtual events are now the new normal, allowing organizers to safely reach a wide audience, ensure event ROI and deliver valuable data points to support marketing.

In response, Bizzabo, a leader in B2B professional events with clients like Dow Jones, Gainsight, and Forbes, launched one of the industry’s most comprehensive virtual & events solution in March 2020. The end-to-end platform powers both virtual and live professional events. Bizzabo’s hybrid offering blends together the best parts of virtual and in-person experiences — for enterprise and mid-market organizations across industries and verticals.

In December, Bizzabo announced a $138 million financing round to meet surging demand for its platform globally and expand its category-leading capabilities as COVID-19 reshapes the future of the professional events industry. The raise set a new precedent for the largest private investment in an event technology platform.

For almost two years, Bizzabo has integrated with Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Experience Cloud. The integration shares key event data on registration and attendee activity, allowing Marketo Engage users to tie event activity directly to business impact. Through Bizzabo’s expanded relationship with Adobe, B2B marketers can unlock the power of virtual or hybrid experiences, while capturing attendee insights that can be used to optimize lead scoring, nurturing, segmentation, and attribution. This will help Marketo Engage users build campaigns that are more relevant and personalized, accelerating the buyer journey and strengthening brand loyalty.

“The coronavirus has fundamentally changed the way B2B marketers engage prospects and customers through professional events,” said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Partner Programs, Adobe. “Bizzabo’s platform helps them meet the moment, empowering marketers to run personalized virtual or hybrid events, while also making it possible to activate event data across the customer journey. We look forward to continuing our work with Bizzabo.”

According to Bizzabo data, while only 24% of B2B marketers have previously hosted a hybrid event — combining the best of virtual and in-person — the vast majority (97%) of B2B marketers believe that we will see more hybrid events in 2021. Investment in the hybrid future of events will be key in driving business outcomes. The Bizzabo event success platform ensures that the value of events continues to be unlocked in any format — virtual, hybrid or in-person — during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

For more information about Bizzabo, visit www.bizzabo.com.

About Bizzabo:

Bizzabo is the only Event Success Platform. Bizzabo’s all-in-one event software enables in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to deliver unique attendee experiences through intelligent and intent-based personalized engagement. We help companies measure, manage and scale events towards key business outcomes, empowering every organizer, marketer, exhibitor, and attendee to unleash the power of professional events. The company was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 190 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv and Kyiv offices. For more information on Bizzabo, visit www.bizzabo.com or follow us on Twitter @bizzabo.