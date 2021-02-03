BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octopus Interactive , the largest network of interactive screens inside Uber and Lyft vehicles, announced today that it had hired three accomplished media veterans — Jack Randall, Dan Thomas and Dave Kupiec — as Senior Advisors with a focus on business development. In their new roles, Randall, Thomas and Kupiec will be responsible for developing marketing partnerships with top brands to run on Octopus Interactive’s network of over 15 thousand screens in rideshare vehicles generating over 60 million premium interactive video impressions per month.



“As the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, people are going out again and rideshare is seeing a strong rebound,” said Cherian Thomas, CEO of Octopus Interactive. “There is light at the end of this tunnel with the prospect of widespread vaccination, and we brought these three industry leaders onboard because they have the established expertise and track record to turbocharge our business development in the coming months.”

Prior to joining Octopus Interactive, Jack Randall acted as Chief Commercial Officer for CivicScience, a leading market research company. Earlier he spent 20 years at Univision, most recently as EVP Business Development. Dan Thomas comes to Octopus Interactive from Active Media where he was SVP Strategic Development after successful senior leadership stints at NCM, Univision and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Dave Kupiec has engaged with Octopus Interactive as part of his new consultancy venture KPI Media Partners after more than 30 years in media sales and publishing, featuring a variety of leadership roles at NCM, Wenner Media and Conde Nast.

“I have worked very closely with Jack, Dan and Dave in the past and consider them to be three of the most talented media executives in the business,” said Bennett Fogel Chief Commercial Officer. “Their deep industry relationships, broad knowledge of the media landscape and highly successful business development track records make them ideally suited to help brands utilize this uniquely engaging premium video solution. We are extremely fortunate to have them join the team.”

Octopus Interactive recently expanded into Canada, where its screens will be in Uber and Lyft vehicles in Montreal and Toronto. The recent appointments at Octopus Interactive come as the rideshare industry rebounds, seeing steady recovery since April.

About Octopus Interactive

Octopus Interactive is the largest network of rideshare screens throughout the United States. Octopus provides advertisers the opportunity to reach a captive and engaged audience through our location-based interactive video platform. Our drivers receive cash earnings, better tips and improved ratings by enhancing the customer experience for riders. For more information visit www.playoctopus.com

