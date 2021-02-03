LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security.org (https://security.org) today released a new study, “Personal Antivirus Consumer Usage, Adoption & Shopping Study: 2021,” which finds consumer awareness of antivirus software to be at an all-time high in the U.S.



“With online scams on the rise and victims experiencing monetary losses on average of $300, Americans are looking to protect themselves online more than ever before,” said Aliza Vigderman, Security.org industry analyst. “Today, the personal antivirus market makes up less than one percent of the global security software market, but our study finds strong growth ahead.”

Security.org’s study, which focuses on American usage of and attitudes toward antivirus software, found:

Awareness at an all-time high of 91 percent, while usage is also peaking at 82 percent of all U.S. households with internet, representing an estimated 86 million homes

The personal antivirus market is estimated at $1.8 billion based on a $40 average annual cost and 45 million households who pay for the software

Nine percent of American heads of households are open to purchasing antivirus software in the next six months “if a need arose,” representing a significant near-term opportunity for solution providers

American households who have purchased antivirus software for personal use is 41 percent or 45 million households

McAfee (91 percent) and Norton (90 percent) are the most recognized brands: no other brand received awareness above 35 percent.



Security.org’s “Personal Antivirus Consumer Usage, Adoption & Shopping Study: 2021” is available at https://www.security.org/antivirus/antivirus-consumer-report-annual. The research is based on a survey of 841 heads of American households asking a set of detailed questions about their experiences with antivirus products.

About Security.org

Security.org reviews the newest technologies, products and services available to secure our digital and physical lives. We cut through the clutter and confusion to provide actionable advice and recommendations. Security.org's research team focuses on the issues surrounding home safety, digital safety and identity theft. What it means to be safe has expanded beyond just home security, including protecting our personal and financial data and digital footprint. We study the issues facing modern society and partner with organizations and research institutions to broader America's understanding and awareness of digital safety. Learn more by visiting us at https://security.org or watching us at https://www.youtube.com/securitydotorg.

