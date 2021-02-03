LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security.org (https://security.org) today released a new study, “Personal Antivirus Consumer Usage, Adoption & Shopping Study: 2021,” which finds consumer awareness of antivirus software to be at an all-time high in the U.S.
“With online scams on the rise and victims experiencing monetary losses on average of $300, Americans are looking to protect themselves online more than ever before,” said Aliza Vigderman, Security.org industry analyst. “Today, the personal antivirus market makes up less than one percent of the global security software market, but our study finds strong growth ahead.”
Security.org’s study, which focuses on American usage of and attitudes toward antivirus software, found:
Security.org’s “Personal Antivirus Consumer Usage, Adoption & Shopping Study: 2021” is available at https://www.security.org/antivirus/antivirus-consumer-report-annual. The research is based on a survey of 841 heads of American households asking a set of detailed questions about their experiences with antivirus products.
About Security.org
Security.org reviews the newest technologies, products and services available to secure our digital and physical lives. We cut through the clutter and confusion to provide actionable advice and recommendations. Security.org's research team focuses on the issues surrounding home safety, digital safety and identity theft. What it means to be safe has expanded beyond just home security, including protecting our personal and financial data and digital footprint. We study the issues facing modern society and partner with organizations and research institutions to broader America's understanding and awareness of digital safety. Learn more by visiting us at https://security.org or watching us at https://www.youtube.com/securitydotorg.
