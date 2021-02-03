New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Data Center Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957312/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Managed Hosting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$175.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Managed Colocation segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR
The Managed Data Center Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$96.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR.
Managed Storage Segment to Record 17.8% CAGR
In the global Managed Storage segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$91.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$67.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 145-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Managed Data Center Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Managed Data Center Services Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Managed Data Center Services Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Managed Hosting (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Managed Hosting (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Managed Colocation (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Managed Colocation (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Managed Storage (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Managed Storage (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Small Enterprises (Enterprise Size) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Small Enterprises (Enterprise Size) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Medium Enterprises (Enterprise Size) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Medium Enterprises (Enterprise Size) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Large Enterprises (Enterprise Size) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Large Enterprises (Enterprise Size) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Managed Data Center Services Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Managed Data Center Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: United States Managed Data Center Services Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Managed Data Center Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Managed Data Center Services Market
Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Managed Data Center Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Managed Data Center Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 23: Canadian Managed Data Center Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: 2020
to 2027
Table 24: Managed Data Center Services Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise Size for 2020
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Managed Data Center Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Japanese Managed Data Center Services Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: Japanese Market for Managed Data Center Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Japanese Managed Data Center Services Market Share
Analysis by Enterprise Size: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Managed Data Center Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Chinese Managed Data Center Services Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 31: Chinese Managed Data Center Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise Size for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: Chinese Managed Data Center Services Market by
Enterprise Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Managed Data Center Services Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Managed Data Center Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Managed Data Center Services Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Managed Data Center Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Managed Data Center Services Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Managed Data Center Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:
2020-2027
Table 38: European Managed Data Center Services Market Share
Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 39: Managed Data Center Services Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 40: French Managed Data Center Services Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Managed Data Center Services Market in France by
Enterprise Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: French Managed Data Center Services Market Share
Analysis by Enterprise Size: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Managed Data Center Services Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Managed Data Center Services Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Managed Data Center Services Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: German Managed Data Center Services Market Share
Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Managed Data Center Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Italian Managed Data Center Services Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 49: Italian Managed Data Center Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise Size for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Italian Managed Data Center Services Market by
Enterprise Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Managed Data Center
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: United Kingdom Managed Data Center Services Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Managed Data Center
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Enterprise Size for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: United Kingdom Managed Data Center Services Market
Share Analysis by Enterprise Size: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Managed Data Center Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Managed Data Center Services Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Rest of Europe Managed Data Center Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Size:
2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Managed Data Center Services Market
Share Breakdown by Enterprise Size: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Managed Data Center Services Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Managed Data Center Services Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Managed Data Center Services Market in Asia-Pacific
by Enterprise Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Managed Data Center Services Market
Share Analysis by Enterprise Size: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Managed Data Center Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: Managed Data Center Services Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: Rest of World Managed Data Center Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise Size: 2020
to 2027
Table 66: Managed Data Center Services Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise Size for 2020
and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
