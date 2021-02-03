Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Responds to EU Beating Cancer Plan
ATMPs are uniquely positioned to attack cancer at its source, bringing life-changing benefits to patients
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – February 3, 2021
The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) -- the ‘global voice’ of the regenerative medicine and advanced therapies sector -- applauds the EU Beating Cancer Plan’s identification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) as part of a comprehensive cancer solution. ATMPs include cell and gene therapies that have already revolutionized the treatment of some aggressive forms of blood cancers and hold great promise for addressing other types of cancer.
In particular, ARM:
Paige Bischoff, SVP of Global Public Affairs at ARM, commented: “We believe that ATMPs are some of the most powerful weapons that we have to beat cancer. The Beating Cancer Plan recognizes that ATMPs should be part of a comprehensive cancer solution -- ARM looks forward to engaging with and supporting the EU’s efforts to harness the durable and potentially curative nature of cell and gene therapies. The existing treatments include EMA-approved ‘personalized’ CAR-T therapies, which genetically re-engineer patients’ own immune cells to identify and attack some forms of cancers. And looking to the future, innovation in gene-editing technologies may enable us to tackle some cancers at their source – the genome.”
