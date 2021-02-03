San Diego, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, announced that members of its leadership team will present at several upcoming investment events in February, including the Small-Cap Growth Investor Conference, the Money Show February Virtual Expo, and the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place virtually.

Small Cap Growth Investor Conference

Punit Dhillon, CEO of Skye Bioscience, will present a company overview at the Small Cap Growth Investor Conference on February 4, 2021. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Presentation Time: 3:30 PM EST

Registration link: https://bit.ly/2MLt2FP

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

For more information about this event, please visit: www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Money Show February Virtual Expo

Mr. Dhillon will also present a company overview at the Money Show February Virtual Expo to be held on February 16-19, 2021. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Date: Thursday, February 18

Presentation Time: 11:20 AM EST

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/36t4IiX

For more information about this event, please visit: https://www.moneyshow.com/online-events/ .

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Karam Takhar, VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations of Skye Bioscience, will present a company overview at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on February 25, 2021. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Date: Thursday, February 25

Presentation Time: 10:40 AM EST

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/3arwtcD

For more information about this event, please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/ .

About Skye Bioscience, Inc.

Skye Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The company’s lead molecule, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated potential as a new class of therapy to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or elevated intraocular pressure that is superior to currently available drugs. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com .

