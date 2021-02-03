New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957308/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 100% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Refrigeration Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 103.5% CAGR and reach US$47.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air Conditioning Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 98.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 93.7% CAGR



The Magnetic Refrigeration Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 93.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 90% and 85.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 67.1% CAGR.



Heat Pumps Segment to Record 95.9% CAGR



In the global Heat Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 95.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$127.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 147-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Astronautics Corporation of America

BASF SE

Camfridge Ltd.

Cooltech Applications SAS

Eramet Group

MilliporeSigma

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG

Whirlpool Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Magnetic Refrigeration Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Refrigeration Systems (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Refrigeration Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Air Conditioning Systems (Product) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Air Conditioning Systems (Product) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Heat Pumps (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Heat Pumps (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Domestic (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Domestic (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Transportation (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Magnetic Refrigeration Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 16: United States Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: United States Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and

2027



Table 21: Canadian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 22: Canadian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Magnetic Refrigeration Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Japanese Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Magnetic

Refrigeration Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Chinese Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 29: Chinese Demand for Magnetic Refrigeration Systems in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Chinese Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Magnetic Refrigeration Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 32: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 34: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 36: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: French Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 40: French Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: German Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Italian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 47: Italian Demand for Magnetic Refrigeration Systems in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Italian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Magnetic Refrigeration

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Magnetic Refrigeration Systems in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 52: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 54: Rest of Europe Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Rest of Europe Magnetic Refrigeration Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020

and 2027



Table 63: Rest of World Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 64: Rest of World Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

