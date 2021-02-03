New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957308/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 100% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Refrigeration Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 103.5% CAGR and reach US$47.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air Conditioning Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 98.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 93.7% CAGR
The Magnetic Refrigeration Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 93.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 90% and 85.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 67.1% CAGR.
Heat Pumps Segment to Record 95.9% CAGR
In the global Heat Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 95.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$127.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 147-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957308/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Magnetic Refrigeration Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Refrigeration Systems (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Refrigeration Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Air Conditioning Systems (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Air Conditioning Systems (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Heat Pumps (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Heat Pumps (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Domestic (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Domestic (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Transportation (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Magnetic Refrigeration Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 16: United States Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: United States Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and
2027
Table 21: Canadian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 22: Canadian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Magnetic Refrigeration Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Magnetic
Refrigeration Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Magnetic Refrigeration Systems in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Chinese Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Magnetic Refrigeration Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: French Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 40: French Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Italian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Italian Demand for Magnetic Refrigeration Systems in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Italian Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Magnetic Refrigeration
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Magnetic Refrigeration Systems in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 52: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Rest of Europe Magnetic Refrigeration Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 62: Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020
and 2027
Table 63: Rest of World Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 64: Rest of World Magnetic Refrigeration Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957308/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: