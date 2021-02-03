DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armor, a leading global cloud security software company, has named Heather Hepler as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). After joining the organization in 2019, she has played a fundamental role in strengthening morale, improving collaboration, and embracing diversity that has helped the company capitalize on new business opportunities. In addition, she will serve as the newest member of the Executive Leadership Team. The Dallas Morning News recently recognized her accomplishments by naming Armor a “Top 100 Best Places to Work.”

“Cybersecurity is a highly competitive industry, and talent is at a premium, which brings unique challenges when building a team,” said Mark Woodward, CEO, Armor. “Having an inspirational leader like Heather to ensure we are recruiting and retaining the best in the business is essential for our ongoing success. She has made human resources a strategic asset for Armor’s evolution, and we look forward to the future.”

With more than two-decades in HR, Hepler brings deep experience from a career spanning IT consulting, telecom, aviation, and software development. Her specialties include organizational planning & design, professional development, talent acquisition, compensation, payroll & benefits, and M&A activity.

“Armor has afforded me the opportunity to use my knowledge in creative ways that make a positive impact for an amazing group of people,” said Hepler. “It is rewarding to see such a spirited culture flourish, where our team feels respected and appreciated every day. My new responsibilities will enable me to expand on our successes and find new ways to make Armor an even better place.”

Prior to Armor, Hepler led HR M&A and integration and supported the global engineering, finance, and legal divisions at RealPage. She earned her BBA in Organizational Behavior and Human Resource Management from the University of North Texas.

