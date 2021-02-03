Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of HMS Networks AB (publ) ("HMS") has resolved to repurchase shares in the company in a repurchase program on Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose of the repurchase is to secure the company´s obligations to deliver shares pursuant to HMS’ Share Saving Program.

The repurchase may commence on February 4, 2021 and will be administrated by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), which will take trading decisions independently of HMS with regard to the timing of the repurchase.

Acquisitions of shares shall be conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rulebook for Issuers. The acquisitions will take place on one or more occasions during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2021 and at a price per share within the registered price interval, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price. No more than 50,000 shares may be acquired. Payment of the shares will be settled in cash. Reporting will be made via the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

Repurchase of shares may not result in HMS’ holding of own shares, at any time, exceeding 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company. At the time of this press release, the total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 46,818,868 and the total number of shares held by HMS amounts to 154,916 own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 700 people and reported sales of SEK 1,467 million in 2020. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

