New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Machine Translation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957306/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. RBMT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$287 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMT segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $183.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Machine Translation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$183.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$274 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.



Other Segments Segment to Record 13.1% CAGR



In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$42.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$100 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$188.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 152-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cloudwords, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Lighthouse IP Group

Lingotek

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

SDL PLC

Welocalize, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957306/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Machine Translation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Machine Translation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Machine Translation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: RBMT (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: RBMT (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: SMT (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: SMT (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Other Segments (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Military & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Military & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Electronics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: Electronics (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: IT (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: IT (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Machine Translation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Machine Translation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: United States Machine Translation Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: United States Machine Translation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Machine Translation Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Machine Translation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Machine Translation Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Canadian Machine Translation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Canadian Machine Translation Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Machine Translation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Japanese Machine Translation Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Machine

Translation in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Machine Translation Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 33: Chinese Machine Translation Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Chinese Machine Translation Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 35: Chinese Demand for Machine Translation in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Chinese Machine Translation Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Machine Translation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Machine Translation Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 38: European Machine Translation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: European Machine Translation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 40: European Machine Translation Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: European Machine Translation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 42: European Machine Translation Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Machine Translation Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: French Machine Translation Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Machine Translation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 46: French Machine Translation Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 47: Machine Translation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: German Machine Translation Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Machine Translation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Machine Translation Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 51: Italian Machine Translation Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: Italian Machine Translation Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 53: Italian Demand for Machine Translation in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Italian Machine Translation Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Machine Translation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: United Kingdom Machine Translation Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Machine Translation in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Machine Translation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Machine Translation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Machine Translation Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Machine Translation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe Machine Translation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Machine Translation Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Machine Translation Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Machine Translation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Machine Translation Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Machine Translation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Machine Translation Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and

2027



Table 69: Rest of World Machine Translation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 70: Rest of World Machine Translation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957306/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001