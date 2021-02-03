



Panevezio statybos trestas AB received a notice from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) through the authorised person confirming that the application by PST had been registered for preliminary proceedings.

PST exercised the right of the legal person to turn to the European Court of Human Rights for protection of business interests in application of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. PST went to the ECHR for possible infringement of Article 6 of the Convention and Paragraph 1 Article 1 Protocol 1 to the Convention, which had been possibly infringed by the Lithuanian Administrative Courts in hearing the appeals by PST on vacation of the judgement No. 2S-11(2017) dated 20 December 2017 by the Competition Council.

