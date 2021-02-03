Tustin, CA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club launched a virtual community engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “ Virtual Groundhog Day Scavenger Hunt” had participants sharing favorite Groundhog Club memories and tested their knowledge on Groundhog Club trivia.

Groundhog fans -- fondly referred to as “Groundhoggers” by the club -- participated by downloading the Eventzee app and entering in the join code “PHIL”. The virtual event featured photo, video, text, and quiz challenges. Through photos and videos, fans shared their enthusiasm for the annual Groundhog Day celebration. Quiz challenges included a bonus timer -- more points were awarded to those who answered quickly. In addition, because Eventzee allows individual challenges to be scheduled, new challenges appeared each day until the last day of the event, which was Tuesday, February 2nd.

“We were pleasantly surprised when the Groundhog Club told us that their hunt would be open to the public,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “They’ve done a great job in creating an event that introduces Groundhog Day and the town of Punxsutawney to the world!”

The Virtual Groundhog Day Scavenger Hunt got its seal of approval from the Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle, who were featured in many of the hunt’s challenges. Some of the most interesting quizzes involved matching photos of babies or young children with the colorful names of the present day Inner Circle members.

“Groundhog Day is the biggest day of the year for us,” said Katie Donald, Executive Director of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. “While we can’t gather like we normally do this year, Eventzee allows us to keep our special community alive, and possibly welcome in new members as well!”

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle is comprised of 15 members whose task it is to protect and perpetuate the legend of the great weather-predicting groundhog Punxsutawney Phil. The club was formed in the 1880’s, and as the legend of Punxsutawney Phil grew, so too did the ceremony that honors him every February 2nd at Gobblers Knob. The Inner Circle manages and hosts the festivities of Groundhog Day that culminate at 7:20 AM when they don their tuxedos and top hats to help bring Punxsutawney Phil from his stump so that he can tell the world if it will be an early spring, or if 6 more weeks of winter are ahead. Learn more at Groundhog.org.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: info@freezetag.com 714-210-3850 x26