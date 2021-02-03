Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders
Date 3 February 2021
Implementation of share buy-back programme
The bank’s board of directors decided today to implement a share buy-back programme totalling DKK 255 million with a view to cancelling the shares at a future general meeting. The decision is based on the general authority which the bank’s annual general meeting of 4 March 2020 gave the bank’s board of directors to permit the bank to acquire its own shares to a total nominal value of 10% of the bank’s share capital, so that the shares can be acquired at the current listed price, plus or minus 10% at the time of acquisition.
The share buy-back programme runs from 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021 provided that the forthcoming annual general meeting, to be held on 3 March 2021, gives the board a new authority to permit the bank to acquire its own shares and thereby the share buy-back programme can continue. During this period the bank will buy its own shares for up to DKK 255 million under the programme, subject to a maximum of 1,000,000 shares.
The share buy-back programme will be implemented in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour regulation.
The bank may suspend or stop the buy-back of shares at any time, in which event a corporate announcement will be issued.
The conditions for the share buy-back programme are as follows:
Yours faithfully
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Attachment
Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
Ringkøbing, DENMARK
Aktieopkøbsprogram 2021 igangsætning ENFILE URL | Copy the link below
RL-logo-farver-1200.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: