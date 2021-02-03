-- Atlanta Innovation Forum recognizes LeadCoverage for optimizing virtual teams --

ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage has been honored as a Top Innovator of 2021 by the Atlanta Innovation Forum. The Atlanta Innovation Forum Top Innovator Program recognizes and showcases the most innovative and diverse companies in the Southeast, awarding companies based on their ability to identify and solve pressing industry issues.

As COVID-19 incited restrictions preventing face-to-face meetings, it was apparent most sales teams were either not equipped or unable to optimize and make the switch to virtual business development. Knowing leads are hottest within the first five minutes of receiving a buying signal, LeadCoverage developed a solution to capitalize on evaporating face to face meetings.

LeadCoverage implemented a virtual call center to quickly and effectively identify the most promising leads using a fully-rounded tech stack -- digitally. The tech stack features an auto-dialer, natural language processor and intent data. Using this tech stack, LeadCoverage identifies the most promising leads and makes the first call. LeadCoverage then funnels leads through the pipeline and delivers only the strongest leads to clients.

“By making the first call ourselves, we assume some revenue cycle responsibility. This gives us a new perspective on our clients’ businesses resulting in entirely new strategies because we are engaging with their prospects,” said Kara Brown, chief revenue officer, LeadCoverage. “COVID provided us an opportunity to shift our clients’ focus from trade shows and handshake deals to building a digital pipeline. We believe those that fill the funnel now will capture market share in the coming COVID-19 economic recovery.”

LeadCoverage also directs its clients to use thought leadership and targeted public relations to leverage their expertise and raise visibility to disruptions raised by COVID-19.

“Our clients are the professionals on the front lines, solving problems and creating solutions for their customers. We wanted to make sure that those efforts were highlighted and shared to provide examples to the rest of the industry,” said Will Haraway, chief content officer, LeadCoverage.

The Top Innovator Program recognizes and showcases the most innovative and diverse companies in the Southeast. Top Innovators are pre-venture capital funded organizations who have a solution and users.

“The core of our mission is to connect, inspire and showcase our community through innovation. The Top Innovator Program is our way of honoring the innovators that are making a difference, solving real problems, and disrupting the status quo,” said Liz Simpson, President, Atlanta Innovation Forum.

About Atlanta Innovation Forum

The Atlanta Innovation Forum is dedicated to the fast-paced and rapidly evolving technology industry in Atlanta. The Forum is a platform for industry professionals to learn about emerging technologies, network with like-minded professionals and apply these technologies to their existing business or creation of new business. Events are designed for networking before a presentation from industry leaders and subject matter experts in their fields. The organization is a 501 (c) (6) non profit and is supported by its sponsors and members. For more information, please visit www.atlantainnovationforum.org

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage helps companies develop, or boost, lead generation through targeted marketing strategies and media coverage that drives inbound conversions and measurable marketing ROI. The supply chain and heavy industrial focused business was started by two industry experts, Kara Brown and Will Haraway. More specifically, LeadCoverage provides lead gen services, including marketing and sales alignment, perfecting tech stacks, social and email conversion, SEO and PPC, and sales accountability. For more information, please visit www.leadcoverage.com .

Media Contact

Allison Mills

LeadCoverage

allison@leadcoverage.com

706.200.2148

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55593f33-7ce4-4f27-a529-712d4176d0d0