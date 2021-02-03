Raleigh, NC, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market-leading provider of enterprise regulatory compliance solutions to banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies and brokers, is pleased to announce its appointment of Adam Schaub to the role of Vice President, Platform Product Management. In this role, Schaub will direct RegEd’s platform product management team and lead the strategy and vision for the continuous evolution of RegEd’s enterprise platform.

"Adam comes to RegEd with deep industry, regulatory and compliance subject matter expertise. He has over 20 years of direct experience in the financial services compliance industry, and was a RegEd client leading the compliance services team at his last role, “ said Ethan Floyd, Chief Product Officer at RegEd. “We are very excited to have Adam join our team, he has strong knowledge of our platform solutions and the industry which make him invaluable to RegEd in our growth initiatives.”

Adam joins RegEd from Avantax, formerly known as 1st Global, where he led the Compliance Services team, which was responsible for CE, branch inspections, advertising, outside business activities, outside brokerage accounts, regulatory requests, licensing, and many other compliance areas. As Vice President of Product Management Platform, Adam will collaborate cross-functionally to identify opportunities for new products and lead strategic initiatives.

John M. Schobel, CEO & Founder of RegEd, commented on the appointment, “Adam’s extensive knowledge of our software and the financial services industry as a whole makes him an exceptional addition to our team. His decision to join RegEd at this point in our growth speaks volumes about the exciting trajectory that we’re on.”



About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise compliance solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, visit www.reged.com/.

