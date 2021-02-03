New York, NY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a Salesforce digital transformation consultancy headquartered in New York City, announced today the promotion of Jeff Radtke from his current role as Chief Delivery Officer to Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) as well as a refocus of its corporate presence to drive client value and further its support of increased focus on verticalization within Silverline’s Salesforce practice.



“I’m thrilled to congratulate Jeff on his new role,” said Gireesh Sonnad, CEO and Co-Founder, Silverline. “Jeff is an ideal fit to be COO, as he is a proven leader whose contributions over the past 18 months have been invaluable to the growth of Silverline. In addition to his impressive track record of strategic planning, innovation, and operations, Jeff brings a passion to his work that inspires and motivates our team to continue to grow and improve the business.”

Geoff Merrick, SVP and GM of Financial Services and Matt Gretczko, SVP and GM of Healthcare and Life Sciences will both focus on strengthening Silverline's industry driven value and client engagement; working closely with Nancy Weingarten as she transitions to the Financial Services Practice as VP of Professional Services under Geoff and Brad Killam as he moves into the Healthcare Practice as VP of Professional Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences under Matt.

“Geoff has had a tremendous career leading Financial Services Consulting Practices, most recently doing so at Accenture and is well suited to usher Silverline and our clients on our continued journey with Salesforce,” said Kai Hsiung, Chief Growth Officer, Silverline. “Matt started the Healthcare Practice at Silverline in 2014 and has grown it to one of most recognized Healthcare thought leaders in our ecosystem. I can’t imagine more qualified individuals than Matt and Geoff to take Silverline to the next level.”

“Our industry practices are the driving force of our growth, and the combination of our professional services organization under these practices will provide even more value for our clients and their digital transformations,” said Jeff Radtke, COO, Silverline. “Matt and Brad are both passionate about driving innovation within the Healthcare industry to reinforce the shift to consumer centered and value-based care. Both Geoff and Nancy are aligned to respond to the unprecedented demand for digital transformation across the Financial Services industry during this new normal.”

Salesforce and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.