TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest independently owned mortgage services companies, has released their latest Commercial Mortgage Commentary, an in-depth analysis of the commercial mortgage market in Canada.



Our February 2021 commentary looks at the federal government's updated commercial tenant rent subsidy, the asset class winners and losers of 2020, the latest spread pricing in the market, and much more.

Read the February 2021 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

CMLS Financial is Canada’s leading provider of commercial mortgage market intelligence. On a quarterly basis, CMLS Financial publishes a commentary on the Canadian commercial mortgage market with specific analysis of the conventional market, the CMHC-insured market, and the Canadian CMBS market. Founded in 1974, CMLS Financial has over 40 years’ experience as Canada’s Mortgage Company™. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca.

