Rosemont, Ill., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) recently launched Orthopod-cast, a new series featuring interviews with leaders in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery and hot topics affecting physicians and their practices.

In each Orthopod-cast episode, hosts delve into current issues in healthcare with special guests. Recent episodes have examined fellowship education, work/life balance, the experience of underrepresented minorities in orthopaedics, and the COVID-19 crisis.

“The Orthopod-cast will serve as a link between the younger generation of surgeons and the leaders and pioneers in the field,” said AOFAS member Joseph S. Park, MD, who serves as one of the podcast’s hosts. “I hope that it will provide an extension of the in-person mentorship that often influences our work to improve patient care, surgical outcomes, work-life balance, diversity, practice management, and leadership.”

Orthopod-cast is the latest addition to AOFAS’ collection of podcast series covering research and educational topics in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery:

Foot & Ankle International (FAI) Podcasts offer an in-depth look at articles from the official medical journal of AOFAS. Designed for foot and ankle orthopaedic specialists and advanced health practitioners, the podcasts are released monthly and present peer-reviewed research and new approaches to foot and ankle pathology and treatment.

Foot & Ankle Orthopaedics (FAO) Podcasts summarize articles from the open access medical journal of AOFAS, including clinical and basic science research, systematic and topical reviews, and technique tips. The podcasts are an ideal resource for orthopaedic surgeons, fellows, residents, and allied health practitioners.

AOFAS Resident Lecture Podcast Series includes 15-minute episodes that give an overview of fundamental foot and ankle topics for residents and fellows.



About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

