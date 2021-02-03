Rosemont, Ill., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) recently launched Orthopod-cast, a new series featuring interviews with leaders in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery and hot topics affecting physicians and their practices.
In each Orthopod-cast episode, hosts delve into current issues in healthcare with special guests. Recent episodes have examined fellowship education, work/life balance, the experience of underrepresented minorities in orthopaedics, and the COVID-19 crisis.
“The Orthopod-cast will serve as a link between the younger generation of surgeons and the leaders and pioneers in the field,” said AOFAS member Joseph S. Park, MD, who serves as one of the podcast’s hosts. “I hope that it will provide an extension of the in-person mentorship that often influences our work to improve patient care, surgical outcomes, work-life balance, diversity, practice management, and leadership.”
Orthopod-cast is the latest addition to AOFAS’ collection of podcast series covering research and educational topics in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery:
For more information about the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society visit aofas.org.
About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons
Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.
About the AOFAS
The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.
Attachment
Christine Petrucci American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) 847-430-5127 cpetrucci@aofas.org
American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS)
Rosemont, Illinois, UNITED STATES
Christine Petrucci American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) 847-430-5127 cpetrucci@aofas.org
931841.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: