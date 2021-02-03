Press release

Continued strong growth in Q4 2020

+26% growth in Q4 2020 (vs. Q4 2019)

2020 full-year revenue up +19%

Launch of the first pan-European campaigns in December

Increased reach: a network of 800 publishers totalling 200 million unique visitors

2021: confidence in the return to a stronger growth rate

London, 3 February 2021 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital in-feed advertising, today reported its revenue for Q4 2020 and the 2020 financial year.

Unaudited consolidated

data, in €k 2020 2019 Δ Q1 1,738 1,224 +41% Q2 1,928 2,386 -19% Q3 2,838 2,058 +38% Q4 5,054 4,008 +26% TOTAL year 11,558 9,699 +19%

Q4 2020 revenue up +26%

In line with the previous quarter, Invibes Advertising posted further double-digit growth in Q4 2020 with revenue of €5.1m, up +26%.

2020 full-year revenue totalled €11.6m, an increase of +19%.

Nearly 100 new clients signed and more than 230 campaigns carried out in Q4 2020

In Q4, many major international brands chose Invibes Advertising to conduct their advertising campaigns.

Over this period, nearly 100 new advertisers signed an initial campaign with Invibes Advertising, attracted by its non-intrusive advertising formats that generate an increased commitment from the user to the brand and its image.

In total, more than 230 campaigns were launched by advertisers from all sectors who wanted to step up their communication during these exceptional times of crisis: car manufacturers (BMW, Citroën, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Mazda, Mercedes, Land Rover, Volkswagen), distributors (Amazon, Decathlon, E. Leclerc, Fnac Darty, La Redoute), Luxury (Chanel, Clarins, Frédérique Constant, Longchamp, Montblanc, Sisley, Swarovski), IT (Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Huawei, IBM, Nikon, Panasonic), etc.

Launch of the first pan-European campaigns

As announced, Invibes Advertising launched its pan-European offer with first multi-country campaigns on behalf of two new clients:

Moncler, the Italian specialist in high-end padded jackets and ski clothing, has rolled out a campaign in 4 countries: Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom;

Blizzard Entertainment, an American video game development and publishing company, has rolled out a campaign in 4 countries: Germany, Spain, France, the United Kingdom.

These launches confirm the desire of major international brands to rely on a player able to offer them European-led advertising campaigns. This momentum is expected to continue in 2021 with the planned launch of other pan-European campaigns over the year.

Increased reach: a network of 800 publishers totalling 200 million unique visitors

As a key factor in its expansion, and a decisive asset in winning new advertisers, the network of publishers brought together by Invibes Advertising expanded in Q4 to new collaborations with media groups such as Reworld Media and Bayard Group in France, Mediamond in Italy, 1XL in the United Kingdom and Eurosport in all its markets.

These new publishers join Invibes Advertising's network for the quality of the advertising experiences offered and to benefit from optimised revenues. A total of 800 website publishers are working with Invibes Advertising today, with a total reach of 200 million unique visitors, including 46.1 million for France1

Outlook 2021: confidence in the return to a stronger growth rate

Despite the health crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, 2020 enabled Invibes Advertising to maintain double-digit revenue growth.

For 2021, which has just started, Invibes Advertising is confident that it will gradually return to a stronger growth rate, as the Group used to enjoy before the crisis. To achieve this, Invibes Advertising will rely on the strength of its European geographical footprint, drawing on the momentum of recently opened countries (UK, Italy, Belgium) combined with the strong development potential of countries already established such as Germany.

The Group will also continue to capitalise on its fundamentals:

Solutions with performance well above other offerings in the market;

A commercial presence in the 7 main European countries, enabling it to take a cross-business and pan-European approach to its advertising campaigns, which meets the expectations of major international brands;

Constant innovation enabling it to offer ever more and more efficient, non-intrusive formats;

An increasingly dense network of European publishers, offering unparalleled broadcasting power for its campaigns (reach):

A portfolio of loyal, constantly growing clients convinced by Invibes Advertising solutions that deliver results well above market standards.

About Invibes Advertising

Invibes Advertising is an advanced technology company that specializes in digital advertising. Its innovative solutions are supported by an in-feed format that’s integrated into media content.

Invibes is inspired by social network advertising and develops its own technology to help brands better communicate with consumers. Its technology is optimized for distributing in a closed network of media sites, including: Bertelsmann, Hearst, Unify, Groupe Marie Claire, Axel Springer, and many others. Clients include major brands such as Mercedes, Samsung, Levis, and IBM.

Founded in 2011, Invibes Advertising is a listed company on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ALINV – ISIN: BE0974299316). Visit www.invibes.com for more information.

