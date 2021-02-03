Paris, 3 February 2021

Full-year turnover: €2.190 million

Net growth in international turnover in Q4

in € million Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change International 351.8 348.6 +0.9% 1,205.8 1,361.6 -11.4% France 267.9 326.0 -17.8% 984.6 1,280.6 -23.1% Total 619.7 674.6 -8.1% 2,190.3 2,642.2 -17.1%





SYNERGIE made consolidated turnover of €2.190 million in full-year 2020 (-17.1% on a like-for-like basis), much higher than the target of -€2 billion estimated last June.

After suffering a significant impact from the Covid-19 pandemic at the start of the year, a recovery began in mid-May which accelerated during the fourth quarter, leading to turnover of €619.7 million, a decrease of only 8.1% in relation to the fourth quarter of 2019.

SYNERGIE achieved this performance thanks to the international expansion strategy in place for several years in the 17 countries in which the Group currently operates, and its diversification in areas such as the environment, renewable energies, agri-food, the medical sector and new technologies.

The international activity now accounts for 55% of consolidated activity and held up particularly well in the fourth quarter, with an increase of 0.9%, while it represented full-year turnover of €1,205.8 million, slightly lower than 2019 (-11.4%).

Over the last three months of the year, activity grew by 8.7% in Southern Europe thanks to increases across all countries in this region, particularly in Italy. Northern Europe shows a slight decrease of 6.9%, however, with each passing month, Belgium, the UK and Germany gradually moved closer to 2019 levels.

In France, our employment agencies made turnover of €256.7 million in Q4 (-18.5%) and €941.4 million over the full year (-23.9%), with the aeronautical and car manufacturing activities having been most affected.

In digital services, in which the Group has been present since June 2018 through its subsidiary DCS EASYWARE, turnover reached €62.7 million compared with €46.9 million in 2019, demonstrating the success of its diversification both in France and internationally, and the successful integration of the Spanish digital services specialist TIGLOO.

In an economic environment in which compliance with health regulations is the primary concern, flexibility in human resources management has become a significant attribute for the companies that use our services, thus opening up the prospect of growth in our activity in 2021.

SYNERGIE has a very solid financial structure and a strong cash position, and therefore has the means to pursue its expansion and carry out new acquisitions both in France and outside France.

Next event: Publication of the 2020 annual results on 31 March 2021 after market.

