LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that an article profiling the Company was published earlier today by Forbes, marking the first national mainstream media coverage of TAAT™ in the United States. Forbes contributor Amanda Siebert, who primarily covers media stories in the “Vices” category, summarizes her interview with TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella, in which Mr. Coscarella shared his professional background and journey to his current role at the Company. Additionally, the article features Mr. Coscarella’s comments on recent events relating to the Company including its engagement with consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) sales agency CROSSMARK, as announced in the Company’s February 2, 2021 press release.



The February 3, 2021 Forbes article can be accessed by clicking here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/amandasiebert/2021/02/03/taat-the-company-on-keith-gills-notepad-making-hemp-cigarettes-that-taste-like-tobacco/

Following a detailed preamble on TAAT™ and Mr. Coscarella, the article goes into detail about the value proposition of TAAT™ as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes due to its inherently non-addictive properties. As differentiation points of TAAT™ among other tobacco-free cigarettes on the market, Mr. Coscarella explains the importance of a tobacco-like taste as well as a competitive price point, which the Company has attained by offering TAAT™ to legal-aged smokers in Ohio for USD $3.99 per pack, compared to approximately USD $7.00 per pack for Marlboro. As a merchandising tactic, Mr. Coscarella also explains the strategy behind positioning TAAT™ as a tobacco category product to appeal to legal-aged smokers who could prefer a familiar product format. This practice is likened to producers of plant-based meat analogues whose products are placed in meat sections of supermarkets, to similarly appeal to consumers of meat whose interest may be captured by a product format they already enjoy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/364b6fe0-7dbd-43d9-8069-19c2dcae07c2

In a February 3, 2021 Forbes article, the Company and the TAAT™ product are profiled by reporter Amanda Siebert. This article can be accessed by clicking here .

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “After approximately six months as the CEO of TAAT™, it is very fulfilling to see so many things falling into place. In 2021 alone, we have had impressive sell-out and reorder rates of TAAT™, submitted international trademark applications in over 50 countries, launched a statewide digital out-of-home promotional campaign in Ohio, and finalized our partnership with a prestigious CPG sales agency that directly services more than 100,000 convenience stores in the United States. Obtaining coverage of TAAT™ in a national mainstream news outlet such as Forbes is also a tremendous milestone, because it demonstrates positive reception and validation of TAAT™ as a company that is gaining momentum in the USD $814 billion tobacco industry. On behalf of the entire team, I can say we are very thankful for Amanda Siebert’s interest in the product and the company, and we hope this coverage helps to bring additional eyeballs of legal-aged smokers to TAAT™.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be hosting a live question-and-answer (“Q&A”) session with Mr. Coscarella on a Facebook live stream at 9:15 am PST / 12:15 am EST on Thursday February 4, 2021. Questions can be submitted in advance by email to investor@taatusa.com , or by placing a comment on the Company’s February 2, 2021 Facebook post announcing the Q&A session.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

investor@taatusa.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the potential launch of Beyond Tobacco™, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the February 3, 2021 article about the Company in Forbes. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms