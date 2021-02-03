TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (the “Manager”), the manager of First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF, First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF, First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Consumer Discretionary Sector Index ETF, First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF, First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Energy Sector Index ETF, First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Financial Sector Index ETF and First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (collectively, the “Funds”) is pleased to announce that at a special meeting held today unitholders of each of the Funds approved a proposal to change the investment objectives of each of the Funds as set out below. In addition, in connection with the change of the investment objectives, the Manager will change the name of each of the Funds as follows:



Current Fund Name and Sector Exposure New Fund Name and

Sector Exposure Proposed Investment Objective Anticipated

Effective Date First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF



Seeks to replicate the performance of the StrataQuant® Utilities Index First Trust Cloud Computing ETF



Cloud Computing Sector The Fund will seek to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index of U.S. companies involved in the cloud computing industry, initially the ISE CTA Cloud ComputingTM Index. On or about February 17, 2021 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF



Seeks to replicate the performance of the StrataQuant® Consumer Staples Index First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF



Internet Sector The Fund will seek to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index of U.S. companies involved in the internet industry, initially the Dow Jones Internet Composite IndexSM. On or about February 17, 2021 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Consumer Discretionary Sector Index ETF



Seeks to replicate the performance of StrataQuant® Consumer Discretionary Index First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF



Cybersecurity Sector The Fund will seek to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index of U.S. companies in the cybersecurity industry, initially the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity IndexSM. On or about February 17, 2021 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF



Seeks to replicate the performance of StrataQuant® Materials Index First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF



Biotechnology Sector The Fund will seek to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index of U.S. companies in the biotechnology industry, initially the NYSE Arca Biotechnology IndexSM. On or about February 17, 2021 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Energy Sector Index ETF



Seeks to replicate the performance of StrataQuant® Energy Index First Trust Indxx NextG ETF



Wireless Networking Sector The Fund will seek to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index of U.S. companies that have devoted or have committed to devote, material resources to the research, development and application of fifth generation and next generation digital cellular technologies as they emerge, initially the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic IndexSM. On or about February 17, 2021 First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Financial Sector Index ETF



Seeks to replicate the performance of StrataQuant® Financials Index First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy ETF



Clean Energy Sector The Fund will seek to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index of U.S. listed companies designed to track the performance of clean energy companies engaged in manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of emerging clean-energy technologies including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries, initially the NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy IndexSM. On or about February 17, 2021 First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)



Seeks to replicate the performance of Dorsey Wright® U.S. Sector Focus Five Index First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD-Hedged)



U.S. Dividend Paying Equities The Fund will seek to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an index of U.S. companies that have shown dividend consistency and dividend sustainability, initially the Morningstar® Dividend Leaders IndexSM. On or about February 12, 2021

Following implementation of the Proposals, unitholders of the Funds will hold the following units of the renamed Funds:

Current Fund Name Current class of units held Current Ticker

Symbol New Fund Name New class of

units held New Ticker

Symbol First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF Units FHU First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Units SKYY First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF



Units FHC First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF



Units FDN Hedged Units FHC.F Hedged Units FDN.F First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Discretionary Sector Index ETF Units FHD First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Units CIBR First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF Units FHM First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF Units FBT First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Energy Sector Index ETF Units FHE First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Units NXTG First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Financial Sector Index ETF Units FHF First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy ETF Units QCLN First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) Units FSR First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD-Hedged) Units FDL

The changes to the investment objectives should modernize the sector exposures and investment portfolios of the Funds and produce a more attractive return profile for unitholders moving forward, while maintaining concentrated equity exposure through an exchange-traded fund structure.

Following the implementation of the Proposals, the Funds will provide exposure to the performance of the following new indices by investing all or substantially all of the Fund’s assets in the underlying U.S. funds as set forth in the following table, which are also managed by the Fund’s current portfolio advisor:

Fund Index Index Provider Underlying Fund First Trust Cloud Computing ETF



(formerly, First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF) ISE CTA Cloud ComputingTM Index Nasdaq, Inc. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF



(formerly, First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF) Dow Jones Internet Composite IndexSM S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF



(formerly, First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Discretionary Sector Index ETF) Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity IndexSM Nasdaq, Inc. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF



(formerly, First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF) NYSE Arca Biotechnology IndexSM ICE Data Indices, LLC First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund First Trust Indxx NextG ETF



(formerly, First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Energy Sector Index ETF) Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic IndexSM Indxx, LLC First Trust Indxx NextG ETF First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy ETF



(formerly, First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Financial Sector Index ETF) NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy IndexSM Nasdaq, Inc. and Clean Edge, Inc. First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy Index Fund First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD-Hedged)



(formerly, First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)) Morningstar® Dividend Leaders IndexSM Morningstar, Inc. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

Details of the Proposals are outlined in a management information circular that has been sent to unitholders of each of the Funds in connection with the special meeting. Copies of the management information circular are available on www.sedar.com and www.firsttrust.ca.

About First Trust

FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“FT Portfolios Canada”) is the trustee, manager and promoter of the Funds. FT Portfolios Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the Funds, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately U.S. $171 billion as of December 31, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about FT Portfolios Canada’s ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

For further information: Media Contact: Karl Cheong, FT Portfolios Canada Co., 40 King Street West, Suite 5102, Email: karlcheong@firsttrust.ca, 1-877-622-5552.