AUGA group, AB (legal entity code: 126264360, registered office address: Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius; hereinafter – the Company) is planning to announce the results of the Company in the year 2021 as follows:
|26 February 2021
|Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for twelve months of 2020
|9 April 2021
|Consolidated audited annual financial report for the year 2020
|31 May 2021
|Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first three months of 2021
|31 August 2021
|Consolidated unaudited half-yearly financial report for the first six months of 2021
|30 November 2021
|Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first nine months of 2021
General manager
Kęstutis Juščius
+370 5 233 5340
AUGA group
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
