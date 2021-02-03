TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SE2, a life and annuities insurance technology and services provider, today announced the appointment of David Nicolai as Chief Commercial Officer.



“David’s experience in leading enterprise product strategy, client engagement and software sales make him a huge asset to our team,” said Mark Schultis, CEO, SE2. “As Chief Commercial Officer, David will work with our clients to enable them to drive efficiencies and accelerate growth with our end-to-end life and annuity digital ecosystem.”

Nicolai is an accomplished insurance software professional with over 25 years of varied experience within both the business and technical domains. His expertise in core system transformation and digital strategies have evolved out of former roles and experience with Unum, DXC, SunGard, InsPro and FINEOS. Most recently, Nicolai was Vice President of Sales at Equisoft where he led U.S. sales for insurance products and services.

“SE2 is at an exciting phase of growth, enabling some of the world’s most innovative insurance carriers with its digital platform,” said Nicolai. “I look forward to leading the company’s go-to-market strategy as we continue to expand and strengthen relationships with clients and partners.”

About SE2

SE2, an Eldridge business, is a life and annuities insurance technology and services firm. SE2 has a proven track record of enabling technology driven transformations. SE2 uniquely combines industry knowledge stemming from its 125+ years of life insurance heritage along with its end-to-end SE2 Aurum® technology platform to enable the rapid launch of new and innovative products through both traditional as well as digital channels. SE2 currently administers nearly 2 million active policies on behalf of its 25+ clients. SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. Please visit SE2 at www.SE2.com to learn more.

