NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) from June 1, 2017 through November 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company’s VY-HTT01 IND submission to the FDA lacked key information regarding certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls (“CMC”) matters, including, inter alia, drug-device compatibility and drug substance and product characterization; the Company’s IND submission for VY-HTT01 was therefore deficient; the Company had thus materially overstated the likelihood of FDA approval for VY-HTT01 based on the IND submission; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 24, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.





Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group

20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Fax: (212) 571-0938

info@pawarlawgroup.com