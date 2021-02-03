ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FINAL APPROVALS FOR TERANGA TRANSACTION

George Town, February 3, 2021 – Endeavour Mining ("Endeavour") (TSX: EDV) (OTCQX: EDVMF) is pleased to announce that it has received all of the regulatory approvals required for its acquisition of Teranga Gold Corporation (“Teranga”) (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF), as announced on November 16, 2020. As such, Endeavour expects to close the acquisition on or around February 8, 2021.

Endeavour received written confirmation from the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry stating that the acquisition has been approved under the Investment Canada Act, thereby satisfying the applicable condition in the Arrangement Agreement (the “Arrangement”). In addition, Teranga received the final order from the Ontario Superior Court on January 29, 2021, approving the plan of arrangement.

The previously announced La Mancha investment of US$200 million is expected to close during the quarter. The investment will be made at the previously set price of C$29.36 per share, which represents an 8% premium to yesterday’s closing price.

Further details regarding the Arrangement can be found in the joint management information circular of Endeavour and Teranga dated December 17, 2020 available on SEDAR under Endeavour's profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa, with two mines (Ity and Agbaou) in Côte d’Ivoire, four mines (Houndé, Mana, Karma and Boungou) in Burkina Faso, four potential development projects (Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga) and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Guinea.

As a leading gold producer, Endeavour Mining is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com .

