Chantilly, VA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) is proud to announce that one of its premier clients, Regency at Dominion Valley, has collected over $28,500 in donations to help fight local hunger.

Continuing its mission to “Believe, Commit, and Serve,” Regency Women’s Club (RWC) volunteers collected donations from Regency residents to help support the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry. Haymarket Regional Food Pantry is a community-based non-profit dedicated to eliminating hunger by providing food to individuals and families in Haymarket, Gainesville, and more than 20 other cities in northern Virginia. The food pantry relies entirely on food and financial support from individuals, local businesses, and religious or community organizations.

To help raise awareness about the collection, the Associa CMC team and Regency board of directors sent emails to residents, alerting them to the donation collection.

“The CMC team is proud to see the effort made by the residents of Regency at Dominion Valley to make a positive impact on their local community,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, PCAM®, CMC president. “CMC doesn’t just manage communities—we strive to improve them. We are committed to giving back in meaningful ways, and we are honored to manage communities with residents who also seek out opportunities to contribute their generosity to the greater good.”

